Shivraj Singh Chouhan's car stuck in a muddy pothole amid rains in Jharkhand | Watch
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's car got stuck in a muddy pothole while the Union Minister was on his way to a Jharkhand rally.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan found himself battling potholes on Monday as he travelled for a rally in Jharkhand. Visuals shared online showed the senior politician's car stuck in a muddy crevice and tilting precariously as security personnel sought to rectify the situation.
(With inputs from agencies)