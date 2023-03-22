Shoaib Akhtar wants revenge, predicts India-Pakistan World Cup final2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Shoaib Akhtar predicted that India would come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and Pakistan would travel to India for the World Cup.
Shoaib Akhtar believes that India and Pakistan will play against each other in the final of both the Asia Cup and the World Cup. He expressed hope that trade will open up between the two countries and urged people on both sides to work towards spreading positivity and closing the gap, rather than burning bridges.
