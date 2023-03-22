Shoaib Akhtar wants revenge, predicts India-Pakistan World Cup final

Shoaib Akhtar wants revenge, predicts India-Pakistan World Cup final2 min read . 02:25 PM IST
Shoaib Akhtar predicted that India would come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and Pakistan would travel to India for the World Cup.
Shoaib Akhtar believes that India and Pakistan will play against each other in the final of both the Asia Cup and the World Cup. He expressed hope that trade will open up between the two countries and urged people on both sides to work towards spreading positivity and closing the gap, rather than burning bridges.
Akhtar spoke to Sports Today and predicted that India would come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and Pakistan would travel to India for the World Cup.
The former Pakistani cricketer also recalled the 2011 World Cup semi-final in Mohali, which India won against Pakistan. He stated that he would want Pakistan to take revenge in the 2023 edition. Although he did not play in the 2011 semi-final, he wants to watch the India-Pakistan final in Wankhede or Ahmedabad in India.
"I want to take revenge for the 2011 World Cup, I hadn't played in that match. I want to watch the India vs Pakistan final in Wankhede or Ahmedabad, wherever it happens in India. I will try my level best to watch the final," he said.
Akhtar acknowledged that it was uncertain whether Pakistan would travel to India for the World Cup, and he thought that the governments of India and Pakistan would need to take the lead role. He stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would not be able to do anything without asking their respective governments.
The BCCI and the PCB have nothing in their own hands, according to Akhtar, as they can't do anything without asking their governments in the case of bilateral series and travel. So, there is no point in giving statements, he said.
Both sides should stop giving statements, he stated. When things improve between the governments, they talk, and things will improve, as per the former cricketer. The PCB or the BCCI cannot stop or start anything, according to him. It's in the BCCI's interest if Pakistan landed in India for the World Cup. It would be the biggest news at that point in time, Akhtar added.
