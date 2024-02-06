 Delhi traffic police issue advisory for shobha yatra; avoid THESE routes today | Mint
Delhi traffic police issue advisory for shobha yatra; avoid THESE routes today

 Livemint

Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory ahead of Shobha Yatra which is planned to commence at 10 AM on Tuesday.

New Delhi, India: Delhi Traffic Police personnel. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Fi;le)Premium
It stated that the yatra is starting from Udasin Asram, JLN Marg. The procession will proceed towards Ajmeri Gate, Asaf Ali Road, Kamla Market Roundabout, and return to Udasin Ashram.


In a post on X, Delhi traffic police wrote, “Shobha Yatra is scheduled at 10 AM on 06.02.2024 from Udasin Asram, JLN Marg and it will further proceed towards Ajmeri Gate, Asaf Ali Road, Kamla Market Round about & back to Udasin Ashram. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 10 AM to 12 Noon."

Meanwhile, commuters are advised to steer clear of these routes from 10 AM to 12 Noon to avoid disruptions.

 

Published: 06 Feb 2024, 08:33 AM IST
