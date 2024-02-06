Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi traffic police issue advisory for shobha yatra; avoid THESE routes today

Delhi traffic police issue advisory for shobha yatra; avoid THESE routes today

Livemint

Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory ahead of Shobha Yatra which is planned to commence at 10 AM on Tuesday.

New Delhi, India: Delhi Traffic Police personnel. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Fi;le)

Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory ahead of Shobha Yatra which is planned to commence at 10 AM on Tuesday.

It stated that the yatra is starting from Udasin Asram, JLN Marg. The procession will proceed towards Ajmeri Gate, Asaf Ali Road, Kamla Market Roundabout, and return to Udasin Ashram.

In a post on X, Delhi traffic police wrote, “Shobha Yatra is scheduled at 10 AM on 06.02.2024 from Udasin Asram, JLN Marg and it will further proceed towards Ajmeri Gate, Asaf Ali Road, Kamla Market Round about & back to Udasin Ashram. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 10 AM to 12 Noon."

Meanwhile, commuters are advised to steer clear of these routes from 10 AM to 12 Noon to avoid disruptions.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.