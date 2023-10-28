‘Shocked and ashamed’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as India abstains from UN vote on Gaza crisis
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi expresses shock over India abstaining from the UN resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday expressed shock over India abstaining on a United Nations resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying that watching in silence thousands of Palestinians being annihilated goes against what New Delhi has stood for.
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza. However, India has abstained from a call for the protection of civilians and upholds legal and humanitarian obligations.
The General Assembly has adopted the draft resolution with 120 votes in favor, 12 against, and 45 abstentions. The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania, and Greece.
Additionally, the UNGA also demanded the “continuous, sufficient, and unhindered" provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave.
It is pertinent to mention that the Jordan-proposed resolution makes no specific mention of the Hamas terror attacks of October 7. The resolution was backed by 40 countries, including Russia, UAE, in the region by Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
The voting at UNGA comes at a time when Israel has announced expanding ground operations in Gaza. On Friday, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military has ramped up airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in the past few hours and will expand the activity.
