Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday expressed shock over India abstaining on a United Nations resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying that watching in silence thousands of Palestinians being annihilated goes against what New Delhi has stood for.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Priyanka Gandhi wrote, “I am shocked and ashamed that our country has abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza. Our country was founded on the principles of non-violence and truth, principles for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives, these principles form the basis of the constitution that defines our nationhood." “They represent the moral courage of India that guided its actions as a member of the international community," the Congress leader said. She added, “To refuse to take a stand and watch in silence as every law of humanity is pulverized, food, water, medical supplies, communication, and power are cut off to millions of people, and thousands of men, women, and children in Palestine are being annihilated goes against everything our country has stood for throughout its life as a nation." Priyanka Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi's "an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind" to drive home her point.

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza. However, India has abstained from a call for the protection of civilians and upholds legal and humanitarian obligations.

The General Assembly has adopted the draft resolution with 120 votes in favor, 12 against, and 45 abstentions. The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania, and Greece.

Additionally, the UNGA also demanded the “continuous, sufficient, and unhindered" provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave.

It is pertinent to mention that the Jordan-proposed resolution makes no specific mention of the Hamas terror attacks of October 7. The resolution was backed by 40 countries, including Russia, UAE, in the region by Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The voting at UNGA comes at a time when Israel has announced expanding ground operations in Gaza. On Friday, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military has ramped up airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in the past few hours and will expand the activity.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!