'Shocked and saddened', says Gautam Adani after Cyrus Mistry's demise

With sudden demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on 4 September due to a car accident, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani expressed his shock and condolences.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Cyrus Mistry. One of the finest gentlemen I have known, he was one of the best business minds of his generation. It is a tragic loss. He was called away too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti."
Earlier in the day, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car and met with an accident at the Gujarat-Maharashtra border.
“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," the police official told news agency PTI.
Earlier in the, Current Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed his condolences too. He wrote in a statement, "I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times."
Apart from industrialists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others expressed their condolences.
Apart from industrialists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others expressed their condolences.