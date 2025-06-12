'Shocked and speechless' - Netizens react to Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

Social media is flooded with reactions from netizens who are expressing their utter shock related to the Air India plane crash in Meghani Nagar, a residential area in Ahmedabad. The plane, en route to London, had just taken off from the Ahmedabad airport at 1.38 pm IST on Thursday, when it met with the ghastly accident. There were 242 people aboard the aircraft.

Ex-Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani was also aboard the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner twin jet carrying a total of 230 passengers and 12 crew members that met with the accident.

"Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time," a netizen posted on X.

“Deeply heartbroken to learn about the reported crash of Air India Flight AI171 (Ahmedabad–London, B787-8). As we await official confirmation, reports suggest 242 passengers were on board. Praying for everyone's safety and hoping for clarity soon," another user posted.

A social media user posted, "Air India's Ahmedabad plane crash is the worst plane crash in terms of number of people involved since 1996's Charkhi Dadri crash. India despite its scale rarely has civilian airline disasters, this is just the 3rd in the last 25 years. Extremely tragic, and praying for everyone."

Another X user posted, “Some scary imagery from that Air India plane crash. Probability of having survivors is utmost 1%."

Air India facing the social media heat Meanwhile, some users took a dig at Air India's services and airline safety.

“Air India is just the worst airline ever. Whether it’s private or govt, the airline has zero standards and safety. Their counterpart Air India Express is even worse,” An X user was seen reacting.

Another user commented, “AIR INDIA IS THE WORST AIRLINE EVER PERIOD #AI171 #AIRINDIA”

“Air India is directly responsible for this crash. With nefarious neglect for safety, worst service, and repeated maintenance failures, this isn’t pilot error, it’s the result of Air India’s reckless, careless attitude toward human life.”

