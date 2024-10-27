Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Ltd., Gautam Singhania, expressed his disappointment with the Italian carmaker Lamborghini India's head, and the Asia head for not responding to his issues as a customer.

The textile tycoon took to social media platform X to slam the ‘arrogance’.

The industrialist said that no member of the Asia or India team of the automaker has reached out to check on the customer issues.

“I'm shocked at the arrogance of India Head @Agarwal_sharad and Asia Head Francesco Scardaoni. Not one has reached out to even check what the customer issues are," said Singhania in his post.

Earlier this month, Raymond's head highlighted his experience after taking a test drive of the new Lamborghini Revuelto, which ended up having a complete electrical failure and got stranded at Mumbai's trans-harbour link.

"I took the new Lamborghini Revuelto for a test drive and ended up stranded on the trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure. It's a brand-new car—are there reliability concerns? This is the third one I've heard of experiencing issues within 15 days of delivery," said Singhania in his post on platform X.

Singhania also posted a photo of the new car being towed from the trans-harbour link with his post on October 5. The original post about his experience was on October 3. He also raised the question of the reliability of these cars.

“Here is evidence of the brand new Revuelto having to be towed away due to total electrical failure. Are these cars reliable?" said Singhania in his series of posts.

Gautam Singhania also reached out to Sharad Agarwal, the India head of Lamborghini, who allegedly did not call him to ask about what the problem was with an "old loyal customer."

“It is shocking that the India Head of Lamborghini @agarwal_sharad has not even bothered to make a phone call to enquire what the problem with an old loyal customer is. Is the brand arrogance getting to another level?" said Singhania on platform X.

Netizen's react Some netizens on social media supported Singhania's views, and others said that now business owners also understand how customers feel about harassment and unaddressed complaints.

“Now an business owner understands how customers are harassed when complaints are not resolved; same in India as most of business care a damm," said an engineer from his platform X handle IndianByHeart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some people also made fun of the incident stating that how they don't buy from them for this reason. “Hence I don’t buy from them," said Chintan Mishra, a lawyer, according to his response to Singhania's post.

“Even after paying 100s thousand of dollars," said IndiaVoid in their post highlighting the fact about the cars being expensive and the customers facing concerns about complaints.