'Shocked, saddened': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on murder of Sidhu Moosewala

'Shocked, saddened': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on murder of Sidhu Moosewala2 min read . 08:18 PM IST
- The 27-year-old was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security cover was withdrawn
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday expressed shock after famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district. The Punjab CM said that nobody involved will be spared.
"I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," Mann tweeted.
The 27-year-old was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security cover was withdrawn.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh said that some unidentified assailants opened fire at Moosewala and several bullets hit him.
The singer was attacked when he was travelling along with his two friends in his jeep.
Later, Mansa civil surgeon Dr Ranjeet Rai told reporters that Sidhu Moosewala was brought dead to a civil hospital. He said that two others who sustained bullet injuries have been referred to another hospital.
Moosewala had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Dr Vijay Singla.
Leaders of the Congress and other political leaders expressed shock and anger over the killing of Moosewala and attacked the AAP government for withdrawing his security cover.
''The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends.
''We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief,'' the Congress party tweeted.
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who played a major role in bringing Moosewala into the Congress fold, said he was "shocked beyond belief and expression".
''He was showered with bullets in Mansa just 2 days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be DISMISSED (sic)," said Warring in a tweet.
