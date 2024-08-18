Shocking! Air conditioner outdoor unit falls on 18-year-old boy from second floor in Delhi, dies | Video

  • An 18-year-old boy died in Delhi after an outdoor unit of air conditioner fell on him. The incident which was captured in a CCTV camera, has gone viral on social media platforms.

Updated18 Aug 2024, 11:00 PM IST
A moment when the air conditioner outdoor unit collapsed was captured in a CCTV camera.
A moment when the air conditioner outdoor unit collapsed was captured in a CCTV camera.

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old boy died after the outdoor unit of an air conditioner fell on him from the second floor in Central Delhi on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Jitesh (18), a resident of Doriwalan, was rushed to hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

His friend Pranshu (17), a resident of Delhi's Patel Nagar, also suffered injuries in the incident.

The video of the incident, which took place at around 7pm on Saturday under Desh Bandhu Gupta police station limits, has gone viral on social media platforms.

Police said that injured Pranshu is currently undergoing treatment and is unfit to give a statement.

In a video, Jitesh can be seen talking to his friend while sitting on a scooter and giving a hug. However, a few seconds before he was to leave from the place, the outdoor unit of the AC fell on them.

"On Saturday, at around 7 pm, information regarding the falling of an AC outdoor unit on a person was received at Desh Bandhu Road police station. The unit fell on two boys from the second floor," reported PTI quoting a senior Delhi police officer.

The forensic team has examined the scene and further investigation is in progress.

An FIR was lodged under sections 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Faridabad on Sunday, two girls aged two and six fell into a large pot containing hot vegetables at a 'bhandara' (community feast), leading to the death of one and grievously injuring the other. Police said that they slipped and fell into the pot while playing in the bhandara's kitchen.

Earlier this month, in somewhat similar freak incident in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane, a four-year-old girl walking with her mother died after a dog fell on her from the fifth floor of a building.

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 11:00 PM IST
