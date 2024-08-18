Shocking! Air conditioner outdoor unit falls on 18-year-old boy from second floor in Delhi, dies | Video

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old boy died after the outdoor unit of an air conditioner fell on him from the second floor in Central Delhi on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Jitesh (18), a resident of Doriwalan, was rushed to hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

His friend Pranshu (17), a resident of Delhi's Patel Nagar, also suffered injuries in the incident.

Also Read | AIIMS neurosurgeon from Gujarat found dead in south Delhi flat

The video of the incident, which took place at around 7pm on Saturday under Desh Bandhu Gupta police station limits, has gone viral on social media platforms.

SHOCKING VIDEO - WATCH TILL THE END - Delhi: 19-Yr-Old Boy Dies After AC Falls On Him From 3rd Floor Of Building In Karol Bagh; Tragic CCTV Video Surfaces#Delhi #karolbagh #shocking pic.twitter.com/7cmAePFEYS — B S Vohra (@vohrabs) August 18, 2024

Police said that injured Pranshu is currently undergoing treatment and is unfit to give a statement.

In a video, Jitesh can be seen talking to his friend while sitting on a scooter and giving a hug. However, a few seconds before he was to leave from the place, the outdoor unit of the AC fell on them.

Also Read | Watch video | 3 Delhi traffic policemen caught on camera taking bribe

"On Saturday, at around 7 pm, information regarding the falling of an AC outdoor unit on a person was received at Desh Bandhu Road police station. The unit fell on two boys from the second floor," reported PTI quoting a senior Delhi police officer.

The forensic team has examined the scene and further investigation is in progress.

An FIR was lodged under sections 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Also Read | Man dies as speeding Mercedes rams into him on Ashram flyover

Meanwhile, in another incident in Faridabad on Sunday, two girls aged two and six fell into a large pot containing hot vegetables at a 'bhandara' (community feast), leading to the death of one and grievously injuring the other. Police said that they slipped and fell into the pot while playing in the bhandara's kitchen.