Shocking allegations in TCS case emerge: From 'send your wife' to turning ‘Gulshan’— What we know

Amid the ongoing investigation into allegations of forced religious conversions and sexual harassment at a unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, fresh claims have surfaced. An employee alleged that he was told to “send his wife” to one of the accused if he wished to have children, while a two-year-old photograph showed a key accused with an alleged employee who was reportedly converted earlier from Gopal (name changed) to “Gulshan”, News18 cited police sources as saying.

Razak Kazi, an uncle of the accused Raza Memon, called the case “scripted”, stating that it's “not a major scandal”, reported ANI.

He said, “All the families are troubled. Everything is happening as per a conspiracy... The Bajrang Dal is involved in this... The girl's family called Bajrang Dal... One person was left after the investigation and then he was arrested again by the police... Everything that happened was scripted...”

“All the main issues have been ignored and instead, a minor matter has been unnecessarily highlighted and exaggerated. This appears to be a false case, where allegations are being made without strong evidence. It is not a major scandal as it is being portrayed,” he further said.

‘Threw a fan at me and threatened to kill me’ As per a News 18 report, the employee said that after he ignored them, they began sending false reports about him to the head office and tried to pressure him in different ways. He added that he realised they were attempting religious conversion in the office and opposed it, which angered them and led to deliberate harassment of him and others.

“Since I did not have children, my team leader, Tausif Akhtar and colleague, Danish Sheikh, made personal remarks, suggesting I send my wife to them. During an argument, Tausif angrily threw a fan at me and threatened to kill me. I reported this to the HR," he added.

The employee claimed that the alleged harassment started in 2022, shortly after he joined the company, and involved being pressured to adopt religious practices against his wishes.

He alleged that his team leaders compelled him to wear a skullcap, recite the kalma, and perform namaz. According to him, the behaviour went beyond workplace harassment and amounted to coercion affecting his personal beliefs and private life.

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“I was mentally disturbed because of this. Once, a female colleague from our office came to me crying. Tauseef and Danish had done something inappropriate with her. She told me that they behave improperly with women and harass them. Sometimes they would ask women to stay back after office hours for work and then behave inappropriately," the News18 report quoted him as saying.

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Meanwhile, as per a senior police officer, the probe into alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment at the IT company’s Nashik branch indicates that seven male accused functioned as an organised group targeting women employees, reported PTI.