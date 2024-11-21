Shocking attack in Odisha: Man forces human faeces into tribal woman’s mouth over crop dispute in Bolangir

A disturbing incident in Odisha's Bolangir district highlights the brutal reality of caste-based violence. A young tribal woman faced a horrific assault involving human faeces after protesting crop damage. 

Livemint
Updated21 Nov 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Odisha News: A disturbing incident has come to light in Odisha's Bolangir district, where a 20-year-old woman from an indigenous community was reportedly assaulted and subjected to a vile act involving human faeces. The shocking event took place on November 16 in the village of Jurabandha, under the jurisdiction of Bangamunda police station.
Incident Details: Assault on Odisha Woman

The victim, a young woman, was working on her agricultural land when a non-indigenous community man, operating a tractor, allegedly caused damage to her crops. Upon protesting the destruction of her crops, the accused is said to have physically assaulted her. The situation escalated when he forcibly shoved human faeces into her mouth, according to the FIR lodged in the case.

The victim's aunt, who attempted to intervene and rescue her, was also assaulted by the same man, the police report claimed.

Lack of Odisha Police Action Sparks Outrage

The lack of swift action by the police has ignited anger among the local indigenous community. Niranjan Bisi, a Member of Parliament from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), voiced his concerns during a press conference in Bhubaneswar. Bisi condemned the inaction of the police, claiming it has caused widespread dissatisfaction among the local community.

Bisi stated, “The police have not taken any action against the accused, which has angered the tribals. If the law and order situation in Bangamunda deteriorates, the state government will be responsible.”

Odisha Police's Efforts to Apprehend the Accused

Bolangir's Superintendent of Police, Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, confirmed that the accused has been on the run since the incident. In a statement, he assured the public that authorities are actively pursuing the case.

“We have formed two special teams to nab him. Police teams have also been dispatched to neighbouring states in search of the accused,” Dnyandeo said. He remained optimistic that the arrest would be made soon.

Legal Action Taken

Authorities have registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the assault. This legal provision is intended to safeguard the rights of individuals from historically disadvantaged communities and to hold offenders accountable for such heinous acts.

The ongoing investigation and the efforts to track down the accused continue to unfold as authorities work to ensure justice for the victim.

Key Takeaways
  • The incident underscores the severe social issues surrounding caste discrimination and violence in India.
  • Community outrage can result from perceived inaction by law enforcement, highlighting the need for timely justice.
  • Legal protections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act are critical in safeguarding vulnerable communities.

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Shocking attack in Odisha: Man forces human faeces into tribal woman's mouth over crop dispute in Bolangir

