Shocking! Delhi builder slaps girl over property dispute, she falls off terrace

  • The incident occurred on July 25 in Delhi's Kirari area. The accused builder is still on the run and police teams have been formed to nab him.

Livemint
Updated27 Jul 2024, 09:03 PM IST
The incident, which was caught on camera, has gone viral on social media platforms.
The incident, which was caught on camera, has gone viral on social media platforms.

In yet another shocking incident, a girl fell from the roof of a house in Delhi's Aman Vihar area in Rohini after she was slapped by a builder during a heated argument over property.

The incident, which was caught on camera, has gone viral on social media platforms. It occurred at Karan Vihar in Kirari Suleman Nagar on Thursday at 4pm.

Police authorities have filed a case against the accused builder at the Aman Vihar police station.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: 20-year-old woman stabbed to death, body found near Uran station

In a video, the accused builder, who is identified as Munish alias Monu, can be heard saying nothing could happen to him.

When a girl quips, the builder was heard saying that she will fall (far away) if he throws her from there. However, as the argument escalates, the builder slaps her, and she falls from the roof.

NDTV reported that the builder is still on the run, adding that officials said that multiple teams have been formed to find and arrest him.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that there was a dispute between the parties over the issue of property," PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Also Read | What led to chilling murder at Bengaluru PG? ’Relationship issues, argument...’

Based on her statement, a case under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Navi Mumbai, a boyfriend allegedly stabbed to death a 20-year-old woman. Her body was found in bushes near a railway station in Uran on Saturday with multiple injury marks and stab wounds.

Whereas, earlier this week, a 24-year-old woman staying at a paying guest accommodation was killed in Bengaluru.

 

Also Read | Crypto theft! Delhi woman robbed off ₹3 crore in bitcoins. Here’s how

The victim, Kriti Kumari, who hailed from Kaimur district in Bihar did her MBA from Electronic City here and was working for a private company in the sales-marketing field. Her brother also works in Bengaluru.

The video of the chilling incident has also gone went viral. The Bengaluru police have arrested the prime suspect Abhishek from Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh where he fled after committing the murder.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 09:03 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaShocking! Delhi builder slaps girl over property dispute, she falls off terrace

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue