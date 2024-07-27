Shocking! Delhi builder slaps girl over property dispute, she falls off terrace

In yet another shocking incident, a girl fell from the roof of a house in Delhi's Aman Vihar area in Rohini after she was slapped by a builder during a heated argument over property. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident, which was caught on camera, has gone viral on social media platforms. It occurred at Karan Vihar in Kirari Suleman Nagar on Thursday at 4pm.

In a video, the accused builder, who is identified as Munish alias Monu, can be heard saying nothing could happen to him.

When a girl quips, the builder was heard saying that she will fall (far away) if he throws her from there. However, as the argument escalates, the builder slaps her, and she falls from the roof.

NDTV reported that the builder is still on the run, adding that officials said that multiple teams have been formed to find and arrest him.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that there was a dispute between the parties over the issue of property," PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Based on her statement, a case under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Navi Mumbai, a boyfriend allegedly stabbed to death a 20-year-old woman. Her body was found in bushes near a railway station in Uran on Saturday with multiple injury marks and stab wounds.

The victim, Kriti Kumari, who hailed from Kaimur district in Bihar did her MBA from Electronic City here and was working for a private company in the sales-marketing field. Her brother also works in Bengaluru.

The video of the chilling incident has also gone went viral. The Bengaluru police have arrested the prime suspect Abhishek from Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh where he fled after committing the murder.

