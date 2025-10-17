Shocking! Delhi residents duped of ₹1,000 crore by Cyber fraudsters this year amid rising scams, digital arrest

Cyber fraudsters have successfully duped Delhi residents of nearly ₹1,000 crore so far this year. According to Delhi Police's official data, investment scams, digital arrests, and ‘boss scams’ emerged as the most prevalent and high-value cybercrimes.

Advertisement

According to the Delhi Police, these three fraud types dominated the city's criminal landscape in 2025. Crucially, the police have made significant strides in asset recovery this year; working in coordination with banks, they have managed to hold nearly 20% of the defrauded funds, which is almost double the 10% recovered in 2024. This marks a significant improvement in curbing victim losses.

In 2024, victims in the national capital collectively lost approximately ₹1,100 crore, highlighting the persistent and growing scale of the problem. Funds that are successfully placed on hold within the banking system can later be refunded to the victim once a court orders their release.

Investment Scam: These scams often involve fraudsters impersonating women on social media platforms to lure victims into online groups. They promise lucrative returns and build trust by showing fake profits on small initial investments. Once credibility is established, they persuade victims to invest much larger sums, often running into lakhs or crores.

Advertisement

Digital Arrest: This sophisticated scam relies on fear and intimidation to extort money. Scammers impersonate law enforcement officials, calling victims while pretending to be from the police, CBI, or courier agencies. They falsely claim the victim’s bank account or parcel is linked to serious crimes like terrorism, money laundering, or cybercrime. Using spoofed numbers, fake documents, and doctored videos, they coerce victims into transferring money as a supposed “fine” or “security deposit”.

Boss Scam: The ‘boss scam’ is a corporate-focused fraud where criminals impersonate company executives. Fraudsters execute the scheme by setting up a social media profile with a picture of a senior official, then sending urgent messages or fraudulent payment requests directly to corporate employees, primarily targeting the finance department.

Advertisement

“We urge people to report cybercrimes immediately on the helpline number 1930. Once a victim reports the crime and provides transaction details, we initiate the lien marking process to put on hold the fraudulent funds,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) Vinit Kumar told PTI.

He said 24 dedicated helplines operate 24/7 to assist victims in registering complaints and addressing queries related to cybercrimes.