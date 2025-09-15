Shocking details emerge in Delhi BMW crash case: From victim taken to hospital far away to driver's arrest—Key points.

Horrifying details continue to emerge in the Delhi BMW crash case, in which Navjot Singh, 52, a Deputy Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry, died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding luxury SUV. His wife, who was seriously injured, has alleged that they were taken to a distant hospital which was reportedly nearly 19 kilometres away from the accident site. This comes amid the arrest of the driver, Gaganpreet Kaur, by the Delhi Police earlier today.