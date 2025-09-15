Shocking details emerge in Delhi BMW crash case: From victim taken to hospital far away to driver's arrest—Key points.

Horrifying details continue to emerge in the Delhi BMW crash case, in which Navjot Singh, 52, a Deputy Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry, died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding luxury SUV. His wife, who was seriously injured, has alleged that they were taken to a distant hospital which was reportedly nearly 19 kilometres away from the accident site. This comes amid the arrest of the driver, Gaganpreet Kaur, by the Delhi Police earlier today.
(This is a developing story. More to come)