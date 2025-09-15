Shocking details emerge in Delhi BMW crash case: From victim taken to hospital far away to driver's arrest—Key points

Garvit Bhirani
Updated15 Sep 2025, 05:54 PM IST
The BMW car, which collided with a couple riding motorcycle, the husband died, and the wife sustained the injuries in Dhaula Kuan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)
The BMW car, which collided with a couple riding motorcycle, the husband died, and the wife sustained the injuries in Dhaula Kuan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI video Grab)

Horrifying details continue to emerge in the Delhi BMW crash case, in which Navjot Singh, 52, a Deputy Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry, died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding luxury SUV. His wife, who was seriously injured, has alleged that they were taken to a distant hospital which was reportedly nearly 19 kilometres away from the accident site. This comes amid the arrest of the driver, Gaganpreet Kaur, by the Delhi Police earlier today.

Key points in the Delhi BMW crash case

  1. The accident occurred near Dhaula Kuan early in the morning on September 14 while the couple was returning from a gurdwara.
  2. The woman driver, along with her husband were also injured in the incident. The Gurugram couple is in the business of manufacturing leather saddles, seats, covers, belts and other items, according to PTI.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

