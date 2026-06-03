Shocking details emerge in Malviya Nagar fire incident: Delhi BnB operated 25 rooms but was allowed six; 21 killed

The Flourish Stay B&B, where a massive fire broke out in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, killing 21 people, including foreign nationals, was operating 25 rooms despite being permitted to run only six under the Delhi government's bed-and-breakfast policy, according to police officials.

Rooms had reportedly come up in the building's basement. Officials said the hotel had a single entry and exit point, and its fire safety clearance (NOC) is being examined as part of the investigation, as per PTI.

Police added that the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Malviya Nagar fire incident: What happened? The fire at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, began at around 8:30 am on Wednesday, spreading rapidly and catching occupants by surprise. Rescue personnel, aided by local residents, rushed to the scene to evacuate people trapped inside the narrow five-storey building.

Officials said around 40 people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals, where 21 were declared dead on arrival. The toll may rise as several of the injured remain in critical condition. Among those killed were foreign nationals, including visitors from Central Asian and African countries who were staying at the hotel while attending to relatives receiving treatment at the nearby Max Hospital.

Scenes from the area showed towering flames engulfing the building, with overhead electrical wires warped by the intense heat and hanging dangerously above the narrow lanes. Shattered glass and smoke-blackened debris were strewn around the structure.

Teams from the Delhi Fire Services, police, and disaster response agencies conducted extensive searches of the charred building for survivors. Several victims were pulled from the basement and transported to hospitals by ambulance.

Hauz Rani, an urban village located close to upscale shopping centres, major hospitals, the Saket court complex, and the residential neighbourhoods of Malviya Nagar and Saket, witnessed a large emergency response following the incident.

While initial reports suggested the fire had originated at Lemon Green Restaurant, police later clarified that the blaze occurred in a hotel building. According to fire officer AK Malik, the structure consists of a basement, ground floor, and five upper storeys.

The restaurant operated on the ground floor of the building, while the upper floors were being used as a hotel.

What did the eye witnesses say? According to an eyewitness who was among the first responders, the basement was locked, and he assisted firefighters in gaining access to it. "It took more than 20 minutes to open the basement area," he alleged.

The incident gave rise to several harrowing scenes.

As dense smoke filled the building and the fire spread swiftly, occupants were seen smashing window panes and desperately calling for help.

"A woman holding a young child jumped from the third floor after local residents spread mattresses on the ground below in an attempt to save those trapped inside," an eyewitness said.

"She was carrying the child tightly and jumped when there was no other way out. People had already arranged mattresses below the building. Both survived, but she appeared to have suffered injuries," he added.

Condolences pour in Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed their condolences over the tragedy. The prime minister announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of those who lost their lives, while those injured would receive ₹50,000.

Several Congress leaders also mourned the loss of lives, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who expressed their sorrow over the incident.