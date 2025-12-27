Shocking details emerge in Udaipur rape case involving CEO—injuries on body, jewellery missing

Shocking details have emerged in Udaipur's alleged gangrape case that took place on December 20, involving Jitesh Prakash Sisodia, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GKM IT and two others, in which the survivor revealed that she became aware of injuries on her body after regaining consciousness and then reviewed the car’s dashcam footage, which captured the entire incident as well as a conversation involving the accused, according to NDTV.

The survivor, in a police complaint, claimed that all three raped her in turns. The medical examination reportedly confirmed rape and noted that the survivor had suffered injuries and pain in her private parts as well as other areas of her body. In her police complaint, the survivor also mentioned that some of her jewellery, socks, and undergarments were missing, the report noted.

The other individuals accused in the case include a female executive head of the company and her husband, Gaurav Sirohi, who is from Meerut.

What exactly happened? Police stated that the accused CEO, Jitesh Sisodia, had hosted a birthday party last Saturday, which the manager also attended.

According to the woman’s complaint, she was left by herself as the other guests slowly departed after the party. The female executive head later reportedly offered to take her home and drove her in a car that also had Sisodia and Sirohi inside.

During the journey, they stopped at a shop and purchased something that looked like cigarettes, which they offered to her. After consuming it, she allegedly lost consciousness. She regained awareness the next morning and realised she had been sexually assaulted, the complaint stated, reported PTI.

All three accused were arrested on Thursday and were presented before a court, which sent them to four days of police custody.

"The accused were arrested following the registration of a case at Sukher police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They were produced before a court on Thursday and sent on four-day police remand," PTI quoted Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal as saying.