'Shocking disregard...': Shashi Tharoor lashes out at 'shameless govt' for employing RSS members at Sainik schools
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticises the Agniveer scheme, terms it as an ‘assault on professionalism’ of the Indian Army.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre for employing members of Hindutva groups to run 60 per cent of the new Sainik schools. The Thiruvananthapuram MP called the move a 'shocking disregard' for the standards of these schools.