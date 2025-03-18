Dog Head in Momo Factory's Fridge: In a disturbing revelation, health department officials in Mohali, Punjab, have launched a comprehensive investigation into a momo and spring roll factory following the discovery of a dog's severed head in a refrigerator during a raid. This unsettling find was part of a broader crackdown on unhygienic food production units in the region, prompted by a viral video showcasing the factory's deplorable and unhygienic conditions.

Also Read | How the humble momo became a ₹30,000 crore business

The factory, located in Mataur village, had been supplying over a quintal of momos and spring rolls daily to Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Kalka for two years.

Authorities were alerted to the situation after disturbing footage went viral on social media, revealing workers using dirty water and rotten vegetables in food preparation.

During the raid, Punjab health Department officials found large quantities of spoiled meat, a crusher machine, and reused cooking oil, further highlighting the egregious lack of hygiene at the momo factory.

The discovery of the dog's head, believed to be that of a pug, was particularly alarming.

Also Read | Wow! Momo dishes out plans for expansion ahead of going public

However, officials clarified that it was not used in food production but was allegedly consumed by the factory workers, who are of Nepali origin, as reported by India Today.

The head has been sent to the Veterinary Department for examination to determine if dog meat was used in any products.

The Mohali municipal corporation imposed a fine of ₹12,000 on the momo factory owner for unauthorized slaughter and an additional ₹10,000 for hoarding plastic bags.