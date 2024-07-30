Shocking! 'Game addicted' class 10 Pune boy jumps to death from 14th floor

A 16-year-old boy, allegedly influenced by an online game, has died by suicide after jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building in Pimpri Chinchwad city near Pune. The city police have recovered a ‘log out’ message from the minor’s notebook

Pune police, citing the minor’s parent, said the initial police investigations revealed that the victim, a class-10 student, had been increasingly addicted to online games in the past few months, isolating himself and spending more hours on his laptop.

"We have found a purported suicide note from his notebook mentioning 'log out'. He also wrote 'XD' which could be the online game he was playing. We are investigating the exact trigger behind the suicide," Swapna Gore, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) told news agency PTI.

The boy flung himself off from the 14th floor of the residential building at around midnight on Thursday.

The deceased's father works in a Nigerian firm, and his mother, an engineer, is a homemaker.

Pune police have seized the minor's laptop and handed it over to cyber experts to crack the password.

Police said, besides the “log out" message, his notebook also contains three maps of his own house, notes in coding language and a list of players. One of the maps described how to commit 'suicide'," Gore said.

Police are trying to find out when the maps were drawn and whether they were old or freshly created on the day of the incident.

A case of accidental death has been registered.

Minor’s father mentioned that his son had been hiding many of his possessions for a few months, even taking steps such as deleting all the search history of his laptop.

Police said cyber experts are helping further with the investigation, as his parents did not know the passwords to his devices.

