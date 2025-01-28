SHOCKING: In Gujarat, 2 brothers murder mother’s lover in gruesome attack, intestines flung in public

Gujarat news: In a shocking incident in Mokhasan village, Gandhinagar, two brothers, Sanjay Thakor (27) and Jayesh Thakor (23), allegedly murdered Ratanji Thakor, a 45-year-old mason, due to a long-standing affair he had with their mother.

According to a Times of India report, the Thakor brothers harboured deep resentment towards Ratanji, believing that his relationship with their mother had dishonoured their late father's memory and brought shame to their family.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the victim's son, Ajay, the brothers had previously warned Ratanji to stay away from their mother and had even attempted to resolve the issue through community elders, but their efforts failed.

On Sunday, while Ratanji was working on a construction site with an associate, the brothers confronted him armed with a knife and a rod. Reports indicate that Jayesh struck Ratanji on the head with the rod, and as he fell, Sanjay repeatedly stabbed him.

“On Sunday, when Ratanji and his associate, Jikuji Parmar, were busy with the construction of a house in the village, Sanjay and Jayesh — armed with a knife and a rod — rushed to him. Jayesh struck him on the head with the rod, and as he fell, Sanjay stabbed him repeatedly. He drew out Ratanji's intestines and flung it in the air. He sliced the latter's internal organs as Ratanji collapsed in a pool of blood,” stated the FIR.

Despite attempts by labourers and Ratanji's friend to save him, the brothers brandished their blood-soaked weapons to fend off anyone who approached.

The Gujarat police tracked down the accused Thakor brothers using mobile phone locations and arrested them later that day. Both brothers have been charged with murder and abetment in connection with this horrific crime, which has left the community in shock.