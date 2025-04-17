Shocking!! Kota doctors operate on father waiting for injured son

In a shocking event, doctors at Kota Medical College allegedly performed surgery on the father of an accident victim who was waiting outside the operation theatre for his son.

The accident victim, Manish, told news agency ANI that he was scheduled for surgery on Saturday and since there was no one to look after his paralysed father at home, he had called him over to the hospital.

Manish explained that he had asked his father to wait outside the operation theatre while he was being operated on.

“I met with an accident and got hurt. I called my father. My father is paralysed, and there is no one to look after,” he told ANI.

“I was to be operated on Saturday, so I asked my father to sit and wait outside the operation theatre,” he added.

However, the real twist in events occurred when Manish, freshly out of surgery, saw stitches on his father.

“I was in the operation theatre. I don't know what happened, but there are 5-6 stitches on him,” Manish claimed.

Helplessly, he said, “I don't remember the name of the doctor who operated on me. I am also lying around in this condition. What can I do?”

The incident caught the attention of Kota Medical College Hospital Principal Dr Sangeeta Saxena, who promised to investigate.

“I have asked the superintendent to form a committee and submit a report within 2-3 days,” she said.