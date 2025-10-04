Out for morning walk, 3 women killed, 1 injured in hit-and-run in Ghaziabad

Three women died while a man was injured after being knocked down by a speeding Baleno car in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Saturday during their morning walk, police said. The accident occurred near Rakesh Marg on GT Road around 6 am, when the overspeeding car hit Vipin Sharma (47) from Shtam Vihar Colony, and Meenu Prajapati (56), Kamlesh (55), and Savitri Devi (60), residents of New Kotgaon in the Kotwali area.

The driver fled the scene, leaving behind his badly damaged white car. The front portion of the vehicle was heavily crushed, with the bonnet crumpled upwards and the bumper broken off. The license plate with a UP registration number was bent, the headlights shattered, and the windshield cracked.

Police said the car came to a stop after ramming into the central verge of GT Road around 5:30 am.

“The driver of the car fled the spot soon after. We have seized the car and will soon trace the driver; besides, legal action will also be initiated. Two women were declared dead on arrival by the hospital, while the third died during treatment,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Nandgram Circle, Upasana Pandey told HT.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused driver.

According to police, the vehicle halted after hitting the central verge of GT Road at about 5:30 am. “The car was probably speeding, but we will check any CCTVs to know the exact cause of the incident. A search is on to trace the driver. The airbags of the car opened during the accident. So, it is possible that the driver did not sustain many injuries,” station house officer (SHO) of Sihani Gate police station Sachin Kumar said.

Delhi BMW Accident The incident comes on the heels of Delhi’s infamous BMW case involving the death of a Finance Ministry official.

That road accident took place in the Dhaula Kuan area last month, where Gaganpreet Kaur allegedly rammed her BMW into a motorcycle, causing critical injuries and the subsequent death of senior Ministry of Finance officer Navjot Singh, while also leaving his wife grievously injured.

However, last week a Delhi court granted bail to the accused driver, Gaganpreet Kaur, and criticised the actions of an ambulance driver who failed to help the victims despite reaching the spot within minutes of the incident.