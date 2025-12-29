Shocking | Out-of-control truck rams into Bolero, crushes driver in Rampur; CCTV video goes viral

A devastating road accident in Rampur has claimed the life of a driver after an out-of-control truck overturned onto a Bolero SUV, crushing it completely. The incident, which occurred on Monday, 29 December, was captured on CCTV, with the disturbing footage later circulating widely on social media.

Truck overturns near Pahadi Gate The crash took place on Nainital Road near Pahadi Gate, close to a local power house, along the busy Delhi–Nainital Highway. According to police and eyewitness accounts, a truck loaded with wood shavings approached from behind as the Bolero attempted to turn at a highway cut.

The Bolero’s driver, 54-year-old Firasat, had just dropped off the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the electricity department at the Khoud substation and was returning home around 4:30 pm, according to News18 report.

As Firasat began the turn, the truck driver tried to avoid a direct collision by steering towards the central divider. However, the truck’s front wheel mounted the divider, causing the vehicle to lose balance, tilt and overturn onto the SUV, as was evident from the viral video.

The weight of the truck flattened the Bolero SUV, killing Firasat on the spot.

CCTV footage reveals moments before impact The CCTV visuals show the Bolero initiating a turn from the highway cut while the truck follows closely behind. As the SUV crosses the road, the truck swerves sharply but loses stability.

Rescue personnel later described the scene as the Bolero being “barely recognisable” beneath the overturned truck. According to News18 report, impact trapped Firasat inside the wreckage, with officials saying his head was crushed and his spine shattered due to the immense pressure.

Rescue effort and traffic disruption Emergency services rushed to the scene and deployed four cranes, two bulldozers and a JCB machine to clear the debris. It took around 30 minutes to lift the truck and access the crushed vehicle.

The accident caused severe traffic disruption, with vehicles backed up for nearly two kilometres. Traffic on the highway remained stalled for close to three hours, forcing authorities to divert vehicles through alternate routes.

Online outrage over road safety The CCTV footage triggered strong reactions online, with users debating responsibility and road safety enforcement.

One user commented, “Carelessness on the part of the Bolero driver for not checking his mirrors.”

Another said, “Grim visuals—but this is exactly why India needs stricter DL testing, proper lane discipline and real enforcement, not just outrage after crashes. Until we fix training + policing, this chaos repeats.”

“Blind spots, wide turns, shifting loads – staying close to trucks is asking for trouble,” another user wrote.

“First of all, the truck is overloaded, and its speed is also too high for city limits. Secondly, heavy vehicles should be prohibited from entering the city during the day; they should only be allowed entry at night, and even then, with a time limit,” read another comment.

Police action underway Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra visited the site and supervised the clearance operation. Police confirmed that the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident and a search is underway.