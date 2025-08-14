Shocking twist in BHU professor assault case: UP Police say colleague plotted brutal attack to avenge loss of leadership

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday made shocking revelations in the July assault on Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU) Telugu Department head, Prof. CS Ramachandra Murthy.

Police said the attack was allegedly orchestrated by another professor from the same department. A key accused, identified as contract killer Ganesh Pasi from Prayagraj, has been arrested. He was taken into custody from the Lanka area of Varanasi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) T Sarvan said that on the instructions of BHU Telugu Department professor Budati Venkateswarlu, a former research scholar had conspired with Pasi to carry out the attack, reported news agency PTI.

Pasi, after conducting a recce with two criminals, had Prof. CS Ramachandra Murthy brutally assaulted on a campus road last month. Murthy’s both arms were broken in the incident.

According to media reports, Budati Venkateswarlu hatched the plot to seek revenge after he lost the Telugu Department’s leadership following a complaint from Murthy.

The police said they received information on Tuesday night that the accused was in Lanka and preparing to flee.

When police surrounded the area, the accused opened fire on them. In the retaliatory firing, he was shot in the leg and arrested. A country-made pistol was recovered from Pasi’s possession.

Murthy is currently recovering from his injuries.

Venkateswarlu is still at large, the police said.

Outraged by the incident, more than 300 teachers and several students staged a protest near the main gate of the Banaras Hindu University in July.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Rai had visited Murthy at the BHU Trauma Centre.

He condemned the attack and said, “Teachers are being attacked in a national institution like BHU, and governments are remaining silent spectators. We demand that a judicial inquiry be conducted into this incident. The culprits should be arrested immediately, and the BHU administration should clarify why they have remained silent on this attack till now.”