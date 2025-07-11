Shocking revelations in Radhika Yadav murder case: What tennis player’s father told police after killing her

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old tennis player, was shot dead by her father at their Gurugram home on Thursday. The incident followed months of family tensions, reportedly related to her financial independence that allegedly upset her father.

Advertisement

During the interrogation, Radhika's father, Deepak Yadav, revealed that he was upset with his daughter running a tennis academy. He claimed he was financially well-off, so he believed she didn't need to run the academy. They often argued about this.

What did Radhika's father say? “He admitted being upset with his daughter running a tennis academy. He said he was financially well off, so his daughter need not run the academy. They had frequent arguments about this... The accused has been arrested and presented in court,” Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | Radhika Yadav's autopsy report reveals four bullets hit tennis player

‘Shot 3 times in the back' Deepak reportedly admitted that he shot Radhika three times in the back when she was preparing food in the kitchen at around 10:30 AM, according to a report by NDTV.

Advertisement

Kuldeep Yadav, Radhika's uncle living on the ground floor of the same building, went upstairs after hearing the gunshots and found Radhika lying on the kitchen floor, while the revolver was left in the drawing room, it added.

‘Asked daughter to close the Tennis academy’ Deepak told police that he was often taunted by people for living off his daughter's earnings. He even asked Radhika to shut down the academy, which she did not agree to.

“When I used to go to Wazirabad village to get milk, people used to taunt me, saying that I live off my daughter's earnings. This troubled me a lot. Some people even questioned my daughter's character. I told my daughter to close her tennis academy, but she refused,” the report quoted Deepak's statement to the police.

Advertisement

Since the last three days, Deepak had been angry and kept insisting that his daughter close down the tennis academy, her mother told police, according to a report by News18, citing people aware of the development. He also expressed his wish to kill Radhika, her mother added. The couple was having frequent disagreements over this issue for the last three days, the report said.