Shocking! Ticket checker beaten with hockey stick after imposing fine on passenger in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

A 29-year-old ticket checker, Vijay Kumar Pandit, was attacked with a hockey stick by a passenger at Nalla Sopara railway station after imposing a fine. This incident marks the second assault on railway staff in Western Railway recently, prompting a police investigation.

Published20 Sep 2024, 11:05 PM IST

A ticket checker was badly beaten by a Mumbai local train passenger on Thursday for imposing a fine. This is the second such case for Western Railways and also comes mere days after a railway contract labourer was beaten to death by fellow passengers for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

The incident took place on Thursday while ticket checker Vijay Pandit was on duty at Nallasopara railway station. The 29-year-old was attacked with a hockey stick after he demanded to see the ticket of one commuter.

The police have since registered a case against the unidentified railway passenger under sections 121(2) and 132 of the BNS. A search remains underway to identify and nab the attacker.

Earlier in August, an elderly man was assaulted by his copassengers on board an express train in Mumbai on suspicion that he was carrying beef. The incident took place near Igatpuri in Maharashtra while he was reportedly travelling to his daughter's house. Videos of the incident have since gone viral and show around a dozen people assaulting the man and verbally abusing him inside the train.

“We have taken cognisance of the video and identified the victim. Some of the people involved in the attack have also been identified, and a probe is on,” officials said on August 31.

An unrelated incident from last week saw a 34-year-old railway contract labourer lynched by an angry mob for sexual assault. The deceased (identified as Prashant Kumar) had boarded the Humsafar Express from Siwan in Bihar alongside the family of the victim. He allegedly offered his berth to the 11-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her while her mother was away. 

The girl reported the incident to her mother, who informed her family and other passengers. He was caught by the victim's family and other passengers after the late night incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

