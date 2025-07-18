Shocking! Top Bihar cop links crime surge to ‘jobless’ farm workers, says ‘May-June mein zyada murder hote hain’

A senior police officer in Bihar has attributed the recent rise in crime across the state to seasonal unemployment among agricultural workers.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Kundan Krishnan, made the observation while speaking to journalists on Wednesday evening. “Recently, a lot of murders have happened in the whole of Bihar. Most murders happen in the months of April, May and June. This continues until the rains come, as most farmers do not have work. After the rains, people in the farming community get busy, and the incidents reduce,” he said.

“Bihar has only two major crop seasons. Since there is no crop season between April and July, most farmhands remain unemployed during this period. Consequently, land-related clashes escalate. Some of them, especially the youth, even take up contract killings for quick money. Murder cases increase mainly between May and July, he added,” Krishnan said.

He further added, “So we have formed a new cell this month. The work of that cell will be to create a database of all the former shooters, contract killers and keep an eye on them..”

The comment triggered outrage on social media, with many people accusing the officer of trying to come up with an excuse for failure to control law and order.

When contacted by PTI on Thursday, he said, “Whatever I have said is backed by data. If needed, I will come up with figures to show that this period of the year witnesses a spurt in violent crimes.”

Congress reacts Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera questioned the remarks, saying, “What kind of disgraceful comments are these?” Khera alleged in a video statement, "This is not your mindset but reflects the mindset of the political leadership behind you; it is the mindset of the NDA government."

"Now nobody is talking about gundaraj, jungle raj. It is not possible to hunt even in the jungle like what we saw in Paras Hospital, where a patient in the ICU was gunned down," he said.