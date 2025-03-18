Shocking! UP panchayat orders ’joote maro’ punishment for 60-year-old accused of attempted rape

A shocking incident in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked widespread outrage after a village panchayat meted out a bizarre punishment to a 60-year-old man accused of attempting to rape a 26-year -old woman.

The incident, which took place under the jurisdiction of the Charthaval police station, involved Tirathpal, a member of the Jat community, who allegedly dragged a 26-year-old woman to a room near a tubewell with the intention of raping her, according to News18 report.

However, the woman managed to escape using a sickle and immediately informed her family about the assault.

Advertisement

Following the victim's complaint, the woman's family approached the local Uttar Pradesh police, demanding swift action against the accused.

However, instead of immediate legal intervention, a panchayat was convened at the village head's residence in an attempt to resolve the matter.

In a move that has been widely condemned, the panchayat ordered Tirathpal to be beaten with shoes as punishment. Initially, the sentence was to be five strikes, but it was later reduced to two after the accused's uncle intervened, the News18 report added.

A video capturing the incident, recorded by an unidentified individual, surfaced on social media, further fuelling the controversy. The footage showed Tirathpal being hit with shoes in the presence of panchayat members, sparking widespread criticism over the handling of the case and the panchayat's attempt to address a serious criminal matter with such a trivial punishment.

Advertisement

The victim's family expressed deep dissatisfaction with both the panchayat's decision and the police response.

The woman's brother, Laxman, alleged that the panchayat was biased and that members of their community were subjected to lathicharge by supporters of the village head.

Also Read | Australian court convicts Indian-origin man for multiple rapes

He also accused the pradhan of being intoxicated during the proceedings.

"We want him to go to jail," Laxman stated, adding that the accused was hit by his uncle with shoes and called it a punishment. "We cannot accept this. The girl herself should be allowed to punish him," he emphasized.

Laxman further claimed that after they filed a written complaint, the police delayed action, citing holidays and procedural issues. "We went to the police station the next day, but they said it was Sunday and told us to return the next day," he alleged.

Advertisement