Mumbai shocker! Pit bull bites kid inside auto-rickshaw as man laughs, sparks anger among netizens

Mumbai: In an extremely shocking incident from Mumbai's Mankhurd area, an 11-year-old boy was bitten by a pit bull after its owner allegedly unleashed the dog on him — and did nothing but laughed as the terrified child frantically tried to escape.

A video of the attack has since gone viral, showing the young boy cornered inside an auto-rickshaw, visibly frightened as the pit bull sits beside him, and makes a go at the child not just once, but multiple times.

Terrified boy cornered by the pit bull as it make multiple goes at the child

The child, totally terrified by the dog can be seen screaming — but in vain, as the pit bull's owner sitting in the front seat of the vehicle makes no efforts to help the kid, but just laughs, appearing amused by the incident.

The pitbull makes multiple goes at the terrified child

Moments later, the 11-year-old lets out a terrified scream as the pit bull suddenly lunges and bites him on the chin. In a frantic bid to escape, the child leaps out of the rickshaw, with the dog still tugging at his clothes. What’s worse — the owner watches the chaos unfold, laughing as his dog runs after the frightened boy.

‘No one helped’ “The dog bit me. Then, I ran away. He even grabbed my clothes,” the child, Hamza, told NDTV, stating that the dog's owner just kept laughing even though he pleaded for help.

The child also claimed that no one came forward to help him, and instead were busy filming the attack.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday and has sparked outrage over the owner’s cruelty and negligence.