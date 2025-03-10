Shocking visuals! Armed robbers storm Tanishq showroom in Bihar, loot jewellery worth 25 crore at gunpoint; two injured

In a shocking incident, armed robbers on Monday stormed a Tanishq showroom in Bihar's Arrah and looted jewellery worth crores.

The incident was caught in the CCTV installed inside the showroom.

The robbery took place at the Gopali Chowk branch in the Arrah police station area.

Showroom manager Kumar Mrityunjay said that jewellery worth ₹25 crore has been looted apart from cash

Chains, necklaces, bangles, and some diamonds were among the jewellery lotted.

“This is a lapse by the authorities. It was morning time, not evening or night. We were calling the police, but did not receive any response,” reported PTI quoting Kumar Mrityunjay.

He added that two of their executives were injured as they were hit on the head by revolver. “There were eight-nine robbers,” he said.