Shocking visuals! Armed robbers storm Tanishq showroom in Bihar, loot jewellery worth 25 crore at gunpoint; two injured

  • Armed robbers storm Tanishq showroom in Bihar, loot jewellery worth crores at gunpoint

Livemint
Published10 Mar 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Advertisement
Armed robbers stormed a Tanishq showroom in Bihar.

In a shocking incident, armed robbers on Monday stormed a Tanishq showroom in Bihar's Arrah and looted jewellery worth crores.

The incident was caught in the CCTV installed inside the showroom.

The robbery took place at the Gopali Chowk branch in the Arrah police station area.

Advertisement

Showroom manager Kumar Mrityunjay said that jewellery worth 25 crore has been looted apart from cash 

Chains, necklaces, bangles, and some diamonds were among the jewellery lotted.

“This is a lapse by the authorities. It was morning time, not evening or night. We were calling the police, but did not receive any response,” reported PTI quoting Kumar Mrityunjay.

He added that two of their executives were injured as they were hit on the head by revolver. “There were eight-nine robbers,” he said.

Further details are awaited.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaShocking visuals! Armed robbers storm Tanishq showroom in Bihar, loot jewellery worth 25 crore at gunpoint; two injured
First Published:10 Mar 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App