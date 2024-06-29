Shocking visuals! Vehicles float in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar as water level rises amid heavy rainfall | Watch

  • Amid rising water level due to heavy rainfall, people have been advised not to venture into river Ganga.

Livemint
Updated07:33 PM IST
Vehicles submerged amid rising water level in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on June 29. Photo: ANI video grab.
Vehicles submerged amid rising water level in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on June 29. Photo: ANI video grab.

As heavy rains caused havoc in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, several vehicles were seen floating amid rising water levels on Saturday.

In videos that have going viral, some vehicles were seen completely submerged as roads are flooded, while the water level of the river Ganga has increased.

Also Read | Heavy rain lashes Delhi; IMD issues orange alert for NCR till July 2

Meanwhile, police made an announcement urging people to stay away from the water and the edge of the river as the flow of water could increase anytime.

People are being advised to avoid bathing in the river and not to venture into the river, said a cop while making an announcement.

Also Read | After Delhi, canopy outside Gujarat’s Rajkot airport terminal collapses | Watch

Rainwater also gushed into homes and left major roads in the pilgrimage town waterlogged.

As the rainfed Sukhi river is generally dry, people habitually park their cars on the dry riverbed. However, as the river got flooded all of a sudden, the cars were swept away.

Meanwhile, several people had gathered on the bridges over the Ganga near Har ki Pauri to capture the visuals of the floating cars.

Also Read | Delhi rain news: Two boys, one man die due to drowning, IMD issues orange alert

Some incidents of debris falling have also been reported.

A vehicle is buried under debris on Dugadda Road, 7 km ahead of Kotdwar, reported ANI quoting SDRF.

The SDRF team is on the spot and traffic on both sides has been stopped.

“Debris is continuously falling from the hill,” said the SDRF.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand from June 30 to July 3.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand,” said the weather department.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaShocking visuals! Vehicles float in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar as water level rises amid heavy rainfall | Watch

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,846.001,170.00
    Chennai
    73,344.00311.00
    Delhi
    73,056.00-477.00
    Kolkata
    73,559.00883.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue