As heavy rains caused havoc in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, several vehicles were seen floating amid rising water levels on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In videos that have going viral, some vehicles were seen completely submerged as roads are flooded, while the water level of the river Ganga has increased.

Meanwhile, police made an announcement urging people to stay away from the water and the edge of the river as the flow of water could increase anytime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People are being advised to avoid bathing in the river and not to venture into the river, said a cop while making an announcement.

Rainwater also gushed into homes and left major roads in the pilgrimage town waterlogged.

As the rainfed Sukhi river is generally dry, people habitually park their cars on the dry riverbed. However, as the river got flooded all of a sudden, the cars were swept away. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, several people had gathered on the bridges over the Ganga near Har ki Pauri to capture the visuals of the floating cars.

Some incidents of debris falling have also been reported.

A vehicle is buried under debris on Dugadda Road, 7 km ahead of Kotdwar, reported ANI quoting SDRF. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SDRF team is on the spot and traffic on both sides has been stopped.

“Debris is continuously falling from the hill," said the SDRF.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand from June 30 to July 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand," said the weather department.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!