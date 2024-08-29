The Madhya Pradesh government suspended six railway police officials on Thursday after a viral video showed them brutally beating a woman and her minor son. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with the Congress contending that the victims belong to the Dalit community.

“An old video of beating of GRP Katni police station cops is getting viral on social media. After I took cognizance of it, I have asked DIG Rail to go to the spot for probing the incident. As per the preliminary probe, I have ordered suspension with immediate effect of then GRP police station in-charge, a head constable and four constables,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote on X.

The incident is believed to have taken place in October 2023 while the duo were being quizzed about an absconding individual.

The now viral CCTV footage was first shared by the MP Congress on X and showed a woman in civil dress (identified as the police station in charge) beating up a woman and a boy inside her (presumably) office. She can be seen using a bat to hit the woman before dragging her around by her hair and kicking her repeatedly as she lay on the floor.

At one point during the clip another man in civil clothes enters the room to watch without making any effort to stop the beating. A group of police officers in uniform eventually join her in thrashing the duo.

“Chief Minister Mohan Yadavji, will you tell us what is happening in Madhya Pradesh? Under the pretext of maintaining law and order, your police department is indulging in hooliganism and is hell-bent on taking the lives of people,” the opposition party asked on X.

Members of the party including MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari and media department chairman and former minister Mukesh Nayak are now slated to visit Katni to meet the victims. Police personnel said security in the town had been beefed up in view of their trip.

“There was a person named Deepak Vanshkar against whom 19 cases were registered, and who was absconding. He was also externed from the district. His family members had been called to the police station last October for questioning only in this regard. The video of the questioning went viral. Cases had also been registered against the woman and minor in Katni,” explained Superintendent of Police (GRP) Simala Prasad in conversation with PTI.