Shocking! Woman caught on video biting and beating elderly mother over property: ‘I will drink your blood’

A shocking case of abuse has surfaced from Hisar, Haryana, where a viral video shows a woman (identified as Rita) physically assaulting her elderly mother, (named Nirmala Devi) in a dispute over family property. The three-minute clip, filmed in Modern Saket Colony, Azad Nagar, has triggered outrage, leading to police intervention and legal action.

Viral video sparks public outrage The disturbing footage shows Rita yelling at her mother, slapping, biting, and dragging her by the hair, while making chilling remarks.

"This is fun, I will drink your blood," Rita is heard saying as she bites Nirmala Devi’s thigh. Despite her mother’s cries for mercy, she continues to physically attack her, at one point asking, "Will you live forever?"

Rita throws her mother off the bed, strikes her again, and blames her for the violence, saying, "You are forcing me to do this."

Brother files police complaint Following the video’s circulation, Nirmala Devi’s son, Amardeep Singh, filed a complaint, accusing his sister of torturing their mother for property control.

According to Amardeep:

Rita married Sanjay Punia from a village near Rajgarh two years ago but returned home shortly after.

Since then, she has been mentally and physically abusing their mother.

She illegally sold a Kurukshetra property for ₹65 lakh and kept the entire amount.

She has been pressuring Nirmala Devi to transfer ownership of their current house.

Amardeep claims he has been forced to live separately for two years because Rita threatens to file false cases against him.

Police take action Following the viral video and formal complaint, the Azad Nagar police have arrested Rita and registered a case under multiple legal provisions.