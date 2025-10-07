Shoe attack on CJI Gavai triggered by ‘hurt’ sentiments: Accused Rakesh Kishore stands ground, cites ‘bulldozer’ remark

Shoe Attack on CJI BR Gavai: Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai inside the Supreme Court on Monday, has defended his actions, citing emotional distress and hurt over previous remarks by the CJI. The Bar Council of India has responded swiftly, suspending Kishore’s licence with immediate effect.

Why did Rakesh Kishore attempt to attack the CJI? A day after the dramatic incident in the Supreme Court, 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore spoke to ANI, defending his actions and saying he was “deeply hurt” by CJI BR Gavai’s remarks during a prior hearing concerning a religious matter.

“The CJI should think that when he is sitting on such a high constitutional post, he should understand the meaning of 'Milord' and uphold its dignity. You go to Mauritius and say that the country will not run with a bulldozer. I ask the CJI and those opposing me: Is the bulldozer action by Yogi (Adityanath) ji against those who encroached on government property wrong? I am hurt and will continue to be so,” Kishore said.

What prompted Kishore’s emotional reaction? Earlier this month, Justice BR Gavai, at the Sir Maurice Rault Memorial Lecture 2025 in Mauritius, reaffirmed that India’s legal system is guided by the rule of law, not the “rule of the bulldozer,” citing his verdict denouncing “bulldozer justice”. The ruling held that such actions bypass due process, violate the rule of law, and infringe on fundamental rights under Article 21.

Kishore explained that his attack was a reaction to what he perceived as the mockery of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on 16 September:

“I was deeply hurt. On September 16, a PIL was filed by an individual in the chief justice’s court. Justice Gavai completely mocked it. Mockery in the sense that he said, 'Go pray to the idol, ask the idol to restore its own head',” he said.

Did Kishore cite discrimination or selective judicial actions? Kishore alleged bias in judicial handling of cases:

“We see that the same chief justice takes big steps when a case comes up against other communities… Let me give an example: In Haldwani, railway land is encroached upon by a specific community. When attempts were made to remove the encroachment, the Supreme Court imposed a stay three years ago, which is still in effect today. Similarly, when the Nupur Sharma case came up, the court said, 'You have spoiled the atmosphere'. They do all that. That is perfectly fine.”

He also expressed disappointment over court interventions on issues concerning Sanatan Dharma, citing Jallikattu and Dahi Handi.

Was the attack premeditated or impulsive? Kishore insisted his actions were not driven by intoxication or impulse but by “emotional distress”.

“It's not like I was drunk, or I had taken any pills, and then came and did something. Nothing like that happened. They took action. It was my reaction,” he said, adding, “Although I am strongly against violence, you must also consider why a non-violent, simple, honest person, who has no case against him till date and doesn't belong to any group, had to do all this? This is certainly something worth thinking about. The whole country should reflect on what happened.”

What is Kishore’s academic and personal background? Kishore claims to hold an MSc, a PhD and an LLB degree, and is a gold medalist. He further commented on caste dynamics in the incident:

“My name is Dr Rakesh Kishore. Can someone tell my caste? Maybe I am a Dalit too. It is one-sided that you are taking advantage of the fact that he (CJI Gavai) is a Dalit. He is not a Dalit. He was a Sanatani Hindu first. He then renounced his faith and followed Buddhism. If he feels that he has come out of Hinduism after following Buddhism, how is he still a Dalit? This is about mindset.”

How did authorities respond? The Bar Council of India immediately suspended Kishore’s licence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, expressing his dismay and commending Justice Gavai for maintaining composure:

“Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution,” Modi said on X.