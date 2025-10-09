Shoe hurled at CJI Gavai: Lawyer Rakesh Kishore's bar licence‘suspended’, SCBA finds him guilty of ‘grave misconduct’

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday immediately terminated the membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, after he was found guilty of "grave misconduct" for attempting to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom.

In a shocking security breach, Kishore, 71, tried to hurl a shoe towards the CJI while shouting, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge” (We will not tolerate the insult to Sanatan Dharma).

What did SCBA say? The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect.

The SCBA said Kishore’s “reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour” amounted to “a direct assault on judicial independence” and “a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court.

"The Executive Committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the longstanding relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench.

"The Executive Committee, having duly deliberated upon the incident and the gravity of such misconduct, is of the considered view that continuation of Mr. Rakesh Kishore as a temporary member of the SCBA would be wholly inconsistent with the dignity and discipline expected of the members of this Association," the SCBA resolution said.

Who is Rakesh Kishore? Rakesh Kishore, born on September 10, 1954, enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) in 2009 at the age of 55. He resides in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, according to a report by the Indian Express.

Rakesh Kishore, a 71-year-old Supreme Court lawyer, reportedly had a proximity card, which is provided to lawyers and clerks in the apex court. His background and long association with the court make the incident all the more surprising, according to reports from The Indian Express.

The incident unfolded as Kishore, entered Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court of India on Monday and attempted to throw an object at CJI BR Gavai. He was immediately arrested by the security personnel and escorted out of the premises, ANI reported.

According to lawyers, the incident occurred when a bench comprising the CJI and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers.

What did CJI say? "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," the CJI, who remained unfazed during the incident, told lawyers and continued hearing the mention of cases.

With immediate effect, the Bar Council of India has debarred Kishore from appearing, acting, pleading or practising before any court, tribunal or authority in India. The order also declares that any identity card, proximity pass or access permission issued by any court or Bar Association shall remain inoperative during the suspension.