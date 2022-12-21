A Hyderabad-based neurologist on 20 December shared the diagnosis of a patient 37-year-old woman whose shoe size increased from 5 to 7 in two years.
Dr Sudhir Kumar, neurologist at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital wrote about the entire diagnosis of the woman said that she was not initially his patient but had accompanied with her husband who had back pain issues.
In a series of tweet, Kumar wrote, “Case of a woman whose shoe size increased from 5 to 7 over two years: It was an usual OPD, when I was counselling one of my patients with back pain about exercise, diet and correct posture. Incidentally, I noticed his wife's face who was sitting beside the patient."
Further explaining, he said that the woman's not and lips also appeared a bit larger than usual, being a neurologist, he imagined the possibility of a brain disease.
“When she smiled, her teeth were little spaced out and tongue was also little larger than normal. She spoke with a little heavy voice. Being a neurologist, I was imagining the possibility of a brain disease."
He asked the woman if her feet size were increasing, the woman promptly replied yes and asked “Don't everyone's feet become larger as they grow older?"
To which the doctor replied, “'Feet do grow in childhood and adolescence but at your age- I am afraid, they don't grow.' By now, I was almost certain about the disease I was suspecting and asked her to do a blood test and come back for review. I was more concerned about her, than her husband."
He suggested the woman to undergo IGF-1 blood test and Brain MRI.
The test result showed, as per Kumar, “Blood test- Insulin like growth factor 1 (IGF 1) was very high, suggestive of excess growth hormone (GH) secretion. Since GH is secreted from pituitary gland in brain, I asked for MRI Brain, which confirmed the diagnosis of pituitary adenoma (a benign tumor)."
Kumar made the final diagnosis of acromegaly due to to excess GH secretion from pituitary adenoma. He further wrote that the woman was operated and the tumor was removed through the nose route, without opening the brain.
Speaking about her recover, Kumar wrote, “She made excellent recovery. Facial features, tongue & speech improved. IGF 1 level normalized after 12 weeks. She required medications for mild diabetes. She possibly had the disease for two years before it was diagnosed. She was lucky to escape from serious complications."
Sharing a take home message for others, he said, “Increase in shoe size (due to feet becoming larger) and changes in facial appearance in adults could be features of acromegaly (GH excess). Initial diagnosis can be made by a simple blood test- IGF 1. Early treatment can prevent serious complications."
Last month, he had shared a case of a woman sufferings from beauty parlour stroke syndrome. A 50-year-old Hyderabad woman suffered a stroke while having her hair washed at a salon for relaxing treatments. According to him, the woman's stroke was caused while she bent her neck back to wash, which pressured a crucial blood vessel supplying the brain. Explaining the situation, he had said, "The woman initially experienced dizziness, nausea, and vomiting while having her "hair washed with shampoo in a beauty parlour."
