Businessman Anil Agarwal took to Twitter on Wednesday to tell the youngsters of India a story from his youth and encourage them to achieve all that they set their eyes on.

“Millions of people come to Mumbai to try their luck. I was one of them. I remember the day I left Bihar with only a tiffin box, bedding, and dreams in my eyes. I arrived at Victoria Terminus station, and for the first time (sic)," Agarwal, sharing a black and white photo of the Victoria Terminus.

“I saw a kaali peeli taxi, a double-decker bus & the City of Dreams - all of which I had only seen in the movies. I encourage the youth to work hard & shoot for the stars. Agar aap majboot irade ke saath pehla kadam uthayenge, manzil milna tay hai (sic)," he added.

Millions of people come to Mumbai to try their luck. I was one of them. I remember the day I left Bihar with only a tiffin box, bedding, and dreams in my eyes. I arrived at Victoria Terminus station, and for the first time... pic.twitter.com/e4cN2U89vu — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) February 15, 2022

Following this, many Twitter users hailed him as an inspiration.

“You truly an inspiration to the next gen of Indians for your hard work, your vision, your nationalism and more recently your philanthropy (sic)," wrote one person.

“Having closely worked with the Chairman, would thank him for his humbleness, care and thought process. A great visionary, who draws ideas from meeting intelligent networks and young talents. His life journey is inspiration in large to many (sic)," said another.

One of his followers said: “Dear Sir, you are truly an inspiration to millions of Indians (sic)."

Another one had a suggestion for Agarwal.

“You should setup the upcoming #Semiconductor factory in Bihar (sic)," said the person.

Vedanta on Monday said it has signed a pact with electronics manufacturing services giant Foxconn to form a joint venture (JV) for manufacturing semiconductors in India.

Vedanta is the first company to make the announcement to invest in semiconductor manufacturing after the government announced a ₹76,000-crore programme to boost electronic chip and display ecosystem in the country.

This is also the second attempt of Vedanta to enter the semiconductor space after its earlier plans to set up a display unit with about ₹60,000 crore investment could not take off.

