Shooting at car showroom in Delhi's Naraina, several rounds fired

Delhi police on Friday said a firing incident has been reported in a car showroom in the Naraina area of the national capital. According to Delhi police several rounds were fired during the incident, however, no injuries were reported.

Delhi police said they are investigating the matter. More details awaited.

A similar firing incident was reported at a prominent mall in NCR's Noida on Monday, September 23. Noida police said the accused opened fire in the parking lot of the Gardens Galleria mall in Sector 138 after a fight at a bar. Later 3 men were arrested in the incident.

According to Noida police, the three accused were partying at the Oscar resto-bar in the Gardens Galleria mall. They had consumed liquor. During the party, they had a fight with another group of people partying there. The fight took an ugly turn in the parking lot after which they opened fire.

Noida police said they have recovered illegal weapons from them.

"In a mall which falls under the Sector 39 police station area, a dispute erupted between two groups over some issue. In the mall's parking lot, both the groups started fighting during which a youth fired shots. Police reached the spot and started the investigation. Three youths have been arrested and weapons have been recovered," TOI quoted ADCP Manish Mishra as saying.

Earlier on September 21, Delhi police arrested two suspects in connection with an alleged firing incident in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area.

According to Delhi police, locals informed that unidentified people fired several gunshots in the air Adarsh Nagar area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

After receiving information, police from the nearest police station rushed to the incident spot and controlled the situation as several gunshots have caused chaos in the area.

After initial probe, Delhi police detained two suspects and were interrogated to find out the motive behind the incident.