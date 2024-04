The Mumbai Crime Branch will record the statement of actor Salman Khan as a witness in the case pertaining to firing outside his residence, said a report by ANI .

“The Mumbai Crime Branch will record the statement of Bollywood actor Salman Khan as a witness in the case pertaining to firing outside his Bandra residence on Sunday," police sources told ANI on Wednesday.

Sources said that earlier when Mumbai Police officials reached Salman Khan's house after the firing incident, the actor was reportedly angry and worried about the security of his family.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's home grabs netizens attention as CM Shinde visits Galaxy Apartment

“The Bollywood star also raised questions about the security provided by Mumbai Police saying that such an incident took place despite heavy deployment of security personnel at his place," sources were quoted as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mumbai Crime Branch said the perpetrators initially conducted a recce of the actor’s residence before opening fire.

As per details gathered from the Mumbai Crime Branch, shortly before the shooting occurred, the two suspects parked a motorcycle about 100 metres away from Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

Upon observing that there were no individuals present outside Khan’s house, the shooters approached it on the bike and fired from their firearms before swiftly leaving the area.

The Mumbai Police had registered a case against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident outside Khan’s residence.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Salman Khan: 'Will take strict action...’

According to the police, Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, wrote about the firing incident on Facebook and used threatening language.

Additionally, the Kachchh police arrested two suspects and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Later, Mumbai’s Killa Court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25.

On April 16, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde visited Salman Khan's house in Bandra and assured him of protection after two persons were arrested in connection with firing at his house.

Stringent action will be taken against those involved in the firing, Shinde had told media.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!