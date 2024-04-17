Shooting at Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai Crime Branch to record Dabangg actor's statement
Bollywood actor Salman Khan reportedly ‘raised questions about the security provided by Mumbai Police saying that such an incident took place despite heavy deployment of security personnel at his place’
The Mumbai Crime Branch will record the statement of actor Salman Khan as a witness in the case pertaining to firing outside his residence, said a report by ANI.
