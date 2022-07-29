Shooting stones damage iron tunnel on J&K highway; only all-weather NH closes

Shooting stones damage iron tunnel on J&K highway; only all-weather NH closes1 min read . 07:51 AM IST
Iron tunnel on J&K highway gets damaged due to shooting stones; highway shut, vehicles stranded
Shooting stones damaged a crucial iron tunnel passage that lies en route to Kashmir, on the strategic Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Thursday evening.
The unfavourable weather in Kashmir's Ramban district continued to keep the National Highway shut from Wednesday morning, official informed PTI.
The incident also left hundreds of travellers stranded in the midst including the Amarnath Yatris, they said.
"Fresh incident of shooting stones on the highway at Pantiyal has caused damage to the important passage of an iron tunnel set up in the most vulnerable stretch of the strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway," an official said.
According to officials, mudslides and shooting stones had already struck the National Highway at different place including Mehaar, Cafeteria Moore and Pantiyal areas.
Looking at the situation, traffic police has issued an advisory warning the passengers to not to travel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway without confirmation
The highway blockade has increased the trouble for the Amarnath Yatri who had already faced problems due to flash floods and incessant rainfalls. They are now stranded in the middle of their journey, as it halted at Chanderkoot Yatra Niwas due to the highway blockade.
Moreover, the uncertain fall of stones and boulders has made the situation riskier for the people struck on the highway. A big boulder rolled down a hill and hit an electric transformer, which was loaded on a truck near Jaiswal bridge in Karool area of Ramban this evening, they said, adding that the transformer fell into the Chenab river.
Officials informed that a bridge over the river at Choudraman village in Warwan tehsil of Kishtwar district also got washed away following heavy rains.
Officials informed that a bridge over the river at Choudraman village in Warwan tehsil of Kishtwar district also got washed away following heavy rains.