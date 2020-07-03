In order to show their support in boycotting Chinese products in India, shopkeepers in Ahmedabad city's largest mobile phone market have decided not to sell Chinese gadgets. The shop owners also asked Indian tech companies to come up with good alternatives for customers looking for value for money deals.

To further support the cause, the shop owners decided to cover all the boards and hoardings in the market with names of Chinese brands. They replaced them with “Made in India" banners.

The shopping complex is a multi-storey building on Relief Road in the eastern part of the city. Currently, the complex houses over 50 retail as well as wholesale shops. These shops deal in mobile phones and accessories worth lakhs of rupees on a daily basis.

"We have decided to boycott Chinese items. In the coming days, we will permanently remove the signboards of the Chinese mobile phone brands. Since we have already stocked China-made devices, we will sell them in the next one month and then buy only Indian or South Korean goods," said Rakesh Mehta, a shop owner.

A shopkeeper also claimed that no one is interested in selling Chinese goods if the traders can get their hands on some smartphones manufactured by Indian companies. "I support this call for boycott, but it's also a fact that Chinese goods is a lot cheaper. We are selling it because customers are not ready to shell out more for the high-end products," said a wholesale trader.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena also started a movement against Chinese goods and urged the shopkeepers to stop the sale in the next one month. "We have requested all the shopkeepers to stop the sale of Chinese items. We gave them one months time to clear the stock. All of us need to stand firmly with our country and show our patriotism. China is using our money against our own army. This must stop" said Gujarat chief of the outfit, Raj Shekhawat.

Earlier this week, the Indian government banned a total of 59 Chinese applications in view of user security and privacy. Yesterday, Google Play Store confirmed that all 59 of these apps have been blocked until further notice. Popular applications like TikTok, UC Browser, ShareIt, CamScanner and WeChat are among these applications.

