Shopkeepers in Ahmedabad to stop selling Chinese phones, cover brand hoardings

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena also started a movement against Chinese goods and urged the shopkeepers to stop the sale in the next one month. "We have requested all the shopkeepers to stop the sale of Chinese items. We gave them one months time to clear the stock. All of us need to stand firmly with our country and show our patriotism. China is using our money against our own army. This must stop" said Gujarat chief of the outfit, Raj Shekhawat.