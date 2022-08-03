Shopkeeper’s son bags Microsoft job offer worth ₹50 lakh after rejecting Amazon, Cognizant.2 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Prior to this, Madhur Rakheja turned down offers from companies like Amazon and Cognizant.
Prior to this, Madhur Rakheja turned down offers from companies like Amazon and Cognizant.
Microsoft has made a job offer to Madhur Rakheja, a BTech student at the interdisciplinary institution UPES in Dehradun, worth ₹50 lakh.
Microsoft has made a job offer to Madhur Rakheja, a BTech student at the interdisciplinary institution UPES in Dehradun, worth ₹50 lakh.
Madhur had a list of businesses that he hoped to be chosen by. Microsoft was on that list, so he read up on other people's interview experiences and studied the necessary abilities in order to get ready for the selection process. It was an on-campus placement. In addition to Microsoft, Madhur had sent applications to numerous other businesses, both on and off campus, including Amazon, DE Shaw, Optum, Cognizant, Infosys, and others.
Madhur had a list of businesses that he hoped to be chosen by. Microsoft was on that list, so he read up on other people's interview experiences and studied the necessary abilities in order to get ready for the selection process. It was an on-campus placement. In addition to Microsoft, Madhur had sent applications to numerous other businesses, both on and off campus, including Amazon, DE Shaw, Optum, Cognizant, Infosys, and others.
Also Read: This man is not getting jobs because he looks young
Also Read: This man is not getting jobs because he looks young
There are a few reasons why Madhur selected Microsoft over other well-known companies. He is given flexible working hours, a sizable salary, Microsoft shares, and a positive work environment. According to him, the work that engineers undertake there has a significant influence and care is taken of the staff along the route.
There are a few reasons why Madhur selected Microsoft over other well-known companies. He is given flexible working hours, a sizable salary, Microsoft shares, and a positive work environment. According to him, the work that engineers undertake there has a significant influence and care is taken of the staff along the route.
Madhur appreciates that Microsoft encourages its employees to pursue their interests and hobbies and that it accepts people from various backgrounds. Additionally to discounts on Microsoft products, there are cafes and dining options on campus. The Microsoft gym and fitness programme, though, is one of his favourite bonuses.
Madhur appreciates that Microsoft encourages its employees to pursue their interests and hobbies and that it accepts people from various backgrounds. Additionally to discounts on Microsoft products, there are cafes and dining options on campus. The Microsoft gym and fitness programme, though, is one of his favourite bonuses.
“I have always been interested in technology and its potential to transform and impact millions of lives around the globe and I always wanted to be a part of something huge like this," Madhur says on why he chose such a unique specialisation.
“I have always been interested in technology and its potential to transform and impact millions of lives around the globe and I always wanted to be a part of something huge like this," Madhur says on why he chose such a unique specialisation.
He had been advised to pursue a career in upstream petroleum engineering, but he wasn't sure about it. But, he was certain that he wanted to pursue a career in computer technology. Then he learned that computer science offers a specialisation in oil and gas informatics. So he decided on this one.
He had been advised to pursue a career in upstream petroleum engineering, but he wasn't sure about it. But, he was certain that he wanted to pursue a career in computer technology. Then he learned that computer science offers a specialisation in oil and gas informatics. So he decided on this one.
He was taught the concepts in theory class, specifically in programming, and used the labs to put them into practice. In addition to this, UPES gave us fantastic possibilities during this placement season.
He was taught the concepts in theory class, specifically in programming, and used the labs to put them into practice. In addition to this, UPES gave us fantastic possibilities during this placement season.
Madhur intends to improve as a software engineer while studying with the top individuals as he gets ready to join the Microsoft Bangalore office.
Madhur intends to improve as a software engineer while studying with the top individuals as he gets ready to join the Microsoft Bangalore office.