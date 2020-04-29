Shoppers complain of overcharging during lockdown across retail channels: Survey

New Delhi: Over a month in to India’s strict lockdown, shoppers of essential items said they witnessed instances of being overcharged by both online retailers of essential goods, as well as local retail stores—however more shoppers complained of being overcharged by local grocery stores, according to a survey by online social community platform LocalCirlces.

Of those surveyed, 21% consumers said they were overcharged by online sellers and e-commerce apps during the lockdown; while 39% consumers said they were overcharged by local retail stores in the same period, LocalCirlces said in a finding of its survey on Wednesday. Over 50% said they were not overcharged by a retail stores, while the remaining were unsure.

E-commerce retailers, however, fared better than retail stores when it came to adhering to maximum retail price.

"Most large e-commerce platforms have been complying with the government’s orders of displaying MRP of all products on the websites and apps and cases of consumers being charged above MRP by sellers on these electronic platforms have not been reported frequently," according to findings of the survey.

LocalCirlces received over 16,000 responses from 244 districts in the country for its survey mapping prices of essential goods across retail channels. To measure the magnitude of pricing disparity, LocalCircles took consumer feedback of the past 40-days of the lockdown.

LocalCircles said that while scores of small traders and grocery stores have stepped up and helped serve essentials to shoppers during India’s strict lockdown, “some have clearly taken advantage of the situation and sold products above MRP."

For instance, in first two weeks of the lockdown, instances of overpriced sanitizers and masks being sold in the market were observed. This even prompted the government to place price caps on such goods, while identifying them as “essential items" to curb black marketing, and hoarding of such products.

"Consumers have highlighted cases where leading grocery apps as well food delivery apps are also charging above MRP for certain products," the online community platform said in a note on Wednesday. Those surveyed also said that since a lot of local stores are taking orders over WhatsApp, it is has led to increased instances of customers being overcharged than the actual amount. “According to consumers, in many such transactions, the receipt that is being furnished is not an actual receipt but a hand written total on a piece of paper. This is one of the most common areas where charging over MRP has been reported," according to findings of the survey.

LocalCircles will be submit a copy of this report to the Department of Legal Metrology requesting them to drive enforcement on such cases, it said.

