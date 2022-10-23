Shoppers make token purchases of gold and silver on Dhanteras

“In the last few days we have witnessed lots of pre-booking of jewellery for final purchase on the day of Dhanteras. Customer sentiments are also looking positive due to recent reduction in local gold prices. Footfall at all the stores has been very good and we expect it will be more than the last year. Ticket sizes have been marginally lower than that of last year’s. Sales of diamond jewellery have been growing especially with light weight everyday wear and statement pieces," Sen said citing data from early trends reported on the day of Dhanteras.