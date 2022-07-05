Shoppers Stop to add 12 stores this year, recruit more from LGBTQIA community3 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 06:14 PM IST
Shoppers Stop has plans to launch 12 new stores in FY23, primarily in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and will continue to invest in store renovations. It plans to increase the share of new and refurbished stores to over 50 per cent in FY23, said the latest annual report of the company. The company will also continue to invest in its private labels, including celebrity endorsements.